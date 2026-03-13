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  • Store breast milk securely Store breast milk securely Store breast milk securely

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups

    SCF618/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Store breast milk securely

    Express, store and feed your breast milk efficiently, with our new storage cup. Sterilize and re-use the storage cup with the Philips Avent pump or teats-one system, many options!

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups

    Similar products

    See all Breast milk storage

    Store breast milk securely

    With leak proof lid

    • Includes convenient adaptors
    • 180ml/6oz
    • 10 pcs
    For safe storage and transport

    For safe storage and transport

    Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.

    To track easy dates & contents

    To track easy dates & contents

    To track easily dates and contents.

    An organized fridge & freezer

    An organized fridge & freezer

    For an organized fridge and freezer.

    Convenient adaptors included

    Convenient adaptors included

    For expressing and feeding.

    One system- many options

    One system- many options

    Compatible with Philips Avent breast pumps, Classic, Classic + and Natural teats.

    For use in fridge and freezer

    For use in fridge and freezer

    For maximum flexibility.

    Easy to use and clean

    Easy to use and clean

    Can be used safely in bottle warmer, microwave, dishwasher and sterilizer.

    To track easily dates and contents

    For easy storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Retail pack dimensions
      158x194x80 mm

    • What is included

      Adapter
      2x
      180ml/6oz storage cups
      10  pcs
      Lids
      10  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0+ months

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