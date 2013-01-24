Home
Natural Feeding Nurser

SCF648/01
    For convenient, healthy feeding

    Enjoy more convenience and the assurance of healthy feeding for baby with the Avent Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser. Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, allowing baby to control the milk flow and resulting in less air in baby's tummy. See all benefits

      For convenient, healthy feeding

      Works with baby's natural feeding rhythm

      • 125 ml/4 oz
      Pre-formed, pre-sterilised liners

      Pre-formed, pre-sterilised liners

      Tempo Liners are pre-sterilised, disposable and designed with a wider shape to make filling and feeding easier.

      Disposable system

      Disposable system

      Tempo liners are strong, wide and pre-formed to make filling and feeding easier. You enjoy the convenience of a pre-sterilised, disposable liner for every feeding.

      Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

      Liner collapses for less air in baby's tummy

      Tempo Liners collapse as baby feeds, for less air in baby's tummy.

      Baby controls milk flow

      Baby controls milk flow

      The Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser promotes healthy, active feeding by letting baby control the milk flow so it is more like breastfeeding. This can reduce overeating and spit-up.

      Supports breastfeeding

      Supports breastfeeding

      Naturally shaped teat promotes proper latch-on and makes it easier to combine breast and bottle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Pre-formed, pre-sterilised Liner (125 ml/4 oz)
        6  pcs
        Extra-soft newborn flow teat
        1  pcs
        Tempo Natural Feeding Nurser (125 ml/4 oz)
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        Highly durable

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0–6 months

