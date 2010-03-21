Search terms

EN
AR
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    SCF683/37

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Classic bottle has been trusted by mothers for 30 years, and continues to be the preferred choice of many moms. Designed for an enjoyable and easy feeding experience, it is clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort.*

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Classic baby bottle

    Similar products

    See all Classic+ baby bottles

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Trusted for 30 years

    • 3 Bottles
    • 9oz/260ml
    • Slow flow nipple
    • 1m+
    Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

    Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

    Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Clinically proven anti-colic system

    Clinically proven anti-colic system

    As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

    BPA free*

    BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Different flow rate nipples available

    Different flow rate nipples available

    The Philips Avent Classic bottle offers different flow rates to keep up with your baby's growth. Remember that age indications are approximate as babies develop at different rates. All nipples are available in twin packs.

    Always use the adapter ring

    Always use the adapter ring

    Remember to always use the Philips Avent Classic bottle with the adapter ring (included with every Philips Avent Classic bottle).

    Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

    Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

    Compatible with the Philips Avent range

    The Philips Avent Classic bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Natural bottles. We advise to use the Classic bottles with Classic feeding nipples only.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Soft silicone

    • What is included

      Baby Bottle
      3  pcs

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with
      Breast Pump, VIA cups and Classic Teats

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      Ease of use
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe
      • 5 parts

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Latch on
      • Easy latch on
      • Promotes nipple acceptance
      Nipple
      • Two piece anti-colic system
      • Flexes to feeding rhythm

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
    • ** A clinical study showed that at 2 weeks of age, infants fed with an Avent bottle showed less colic than infants fed with another leading bottle, especially at night.
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.