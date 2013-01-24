Home
    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

    SCF690/17

    SCF690/17
    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our new bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for your baby and you. The teat features an innovative petal design for natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on

      • 1 Bottle
      • 4 oz/125 ml
      • Newborn flow teat
      • 0m+
      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

      Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA-free* material (polypropylene).

      Trusted by mums since 1984

      Since 1984, Philips Avent has been designing and manufacturing products that are inspired by nature and have been developed through extensive research and clinical trials.

      Compatible with Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.

      Available in different sizes

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is available in 4 sizes: 2 oz/60 ml, 4 oz/125 ml, 9 oz/260 ml and 11 oz/330 ml. Bottles are available in single and multi packs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        4 oz/125 ml
        Material
        BPA-free*

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Ease of use

        Ease of use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

      • Functions

        Teat
        • Advanced anti-colic system
        • Natural latch on
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        Latch on
        Easily combine breast and bottle
        Ease of use
        easy to clean and assemble

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA-free*
        • Polypropylene
        Teat
        • BPA-free*
        • Silicone

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        1  pcs

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
