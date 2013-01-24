Home
Avent Customisable learning spoon 6m+

SCF722/00
Avent
  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips Avent customisable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you can customise according to your child's grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Customisable handle and spoon tip

      Fits the child's grip and eating developmental stages

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Spoon
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

