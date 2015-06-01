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  • Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF762/00

    Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

    The Philips Avent straw cup SCF762/00 is an ideal drinking solution for the growing toddler. It is leak-proof, easy for the toddler to use independently with its unique twist lid and fully dissemble-able and cleanable.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

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    Twist-lid keeps straw hygienic on the go

    Leakproof, easy for the child to use independently

    • 12oz
    • 18m+ Straw
    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    0% BPA Product

    0% BPA Product

    This product contains 0% BPA

    Compatible with Philips Avent bottles and cups

    All Philips Avent bottles and cups are compatible excluding the glass bottles and the Grown-up cups/My First Big Kid Cups. So you can mix and match to create the perfect cup, suiting your toddler's individual development needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Cup (340ml/ 12oz)
      1  pcs
      Twist straw lid
      1  pcs
      Silicone straw
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      18 months +

    • Product dimensions and weight

      Depth
      80  mm
      Height
      240  mm
      Length
      100  mm
      Weight
      112  g

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