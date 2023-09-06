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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort* Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle

    SCY100/02

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    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Our Anti-colic bottles’ with anti-colic valve system and textured nipple is designed to minimize feeding interruptions and discomfort. With its integrated anti-colic valve, air is vented into the bottle and away from the baby's tummy.

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    Philips Avent Anti-colic baby bottle

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    See all Anti-colic baby bottles

    Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

    Designed for uninterrupted feeding

    • 2 Bottles
    • 4oz/125ml
    • Flow 1 nipple
    • 0m+
    Unique anti-colic valve – designed to reduce air ingestion

    Unique anti-colic valve – designed to reduce air ingestion

    Our clinically proven* Anti-colic valve is designed to reduce colic and gas. Clinical studies have shown that the Philips Avent bottle reduces colic and fussing. Fussing is significantly reduced at night as babies fed with Philips Avent anti-colic bottles experienced 60 % less fussing than babies fed with a leading competitor’s vented bottle.

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

    The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

    Nipple shape designed for secure latch

    Nipple shape designed for secure latch

    The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.

    Leak-free design

    Leak-free design

    Our Anti-colic bottle is designed to prevent leakage whilst feeding, for a truly enjoyable feeding experience.

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Easy to clean and assemble with few parts

    Our Anti-colic bottle has few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Easy to hold

    Easy to hold

    The unique bottle shape makes this bottle easy to hold and grip in any direction.

    Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

    Wide neck bottle with rounded corner for easy cleaning

    With its wide neck and fewer parts, our bottle is easier to assemble and to clean quickly and thoroughly.

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Compatible range from breastfeeding to cup

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    This bottle is BPA free

    This bottle is BPA free

    Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle is made of BPA free material (PP).

    A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

    A range of flow rates are available for your growing baby

    Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.

    Compatible with Anti-colic range

    Compatible with Anti-colic range

    Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      2  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Dishwasher & microwave safe
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      4oz/125ml

    • Functions

      Ease of use
      • easy to clean and assemble
      • leak-free design
      • 4 pieces for easy assembly
      Anti-colic valve
      reduces air ingestion
      Nipple
      Easy latch on, Ribbed texture prevents nipple collapse, Proven anti-colic system

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

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    Reviews

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    • At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed less colic, and significantly less fussing at night compared to babies fed with another leading bottle.
    • Nipple design proven to prevent nipple collapse and associated air ingestion and feeding interruptions.
    • What colic is, and how it affects babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby’s digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.
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