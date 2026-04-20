2 year warranty
TAMS1BK/00
The Ringo Duo
Featherlight headphones with iconic 80s design and striking modern-day sound. You can wear them wirelessly or rock them wired, and they come with black, yellow, and orange ear-cup cushions to maximise the retro vibes.
Striking sound. Retro looks
Listen wirelessly or wired
Up to 26 hours play time
USB-C cable included
The look says rewind. The sound says right now. With their custom-tuned 40 mm drivers, these on-ear headphones bring you a warm sound with rich bass and clear vocals. Listen wireless or use the included USB-C cable to rock them wired.
The Ringo Duo headphones weigh just 80 g, and the featherlight headband easily adjusts for the perfect fit. You get three sets of spare ear cushions in black, yellow, and orange, so you can mix and not match.
You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will give you an extra 6 hours of play time.
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