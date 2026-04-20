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  • The Ringo Duo
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  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
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  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo
  • The Ringo Duo

Moving SoundOn-ear wireless headphones

TAMS1YL/00

1 award

Available in

Black
Black
Yellow
Yellow

The Ringo Duo

Featherlight headphones with iconic 80s design and striking modern-day sound. You can wear them wirelessly or rock them wired, and they come with black, yellow, and orange ear-cup cushions to maximise the retro vibes.

See all benefits

The Ringo Duo

  • Striking sound. Retro looks

  • Listen wirelessly or wired

  • Up to 26 hours play time

  • USB-C cable included

An 80s icon, reinvented

An 80s icon, reinvented

The look says rewind. The sound says right now. With their custom-tuned 40 mm drivers, these on-ear headphones bring you a warm sound with rich bass and clear vocals. Listen wirelessly or use the included USB-C cable to rock them wired.

Featherlight fit and spare ear-cup cushions in retro hues

Featherlight fit and spare ear-cup cushions in retro hues

The Ringo Duo headphones weigh just 80 g, and the featherlight headband easily adjusts for the perfect fit. You get three sets of spare ear cushions in black, yellow, and orange, so you can mix and not match.

Long battery life and quick charging

Long battery life and quick charging

You get up to 26 hours of play time from a full charge, which takes 2 hours via USB-C. If you need a quick boost, charging these on-ear headphones for just 15 minutes will get you an extra 6 hours of play time.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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