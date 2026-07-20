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  • The Buds The Buds The Buds

    Moving Sound True wireless headphones

    TAMS3BK/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The Buds

    The colors pop. The music hits. With their bold look and easygoing attitude, The Buds keep the good times flowing with warm, detailed sound and a round smart charging case that slips into your pocket. Your day, your playlists, your pace.

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    Available in:

    Moving Sound True wireless headphones

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    See all Noise-cancelling

    The Buds

    • Striking sound. Retro looks
    • Smart charging case
    • Adaptive Noise Canceling
    • Up to 42 hours play time
    Get in the zone with Adaptive Noise Canceling

    Get in the zone with Adaptive Noise Canceling

    Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

    Keep flowing with the round smart charging case

    Keep flowing with the round smart charging case

    More than a charger, this smart case lets you control calls, playback, noise canceling, and Auracast™, or switch on the Lo-Fi sound mode. It can even help you take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device. Selectable vinyl, tape, and amplifier animations let you change the look of the case’s 1.47" color touchscreen.

    Vibe longer with up to 42 hours play time

    Vibe longer with up to 42 hours play time

    With noise canceling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 32 hours from the smart charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 7 hours and an extra 23 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Stay in sync with Bluetooth® multipoint and Auracast™

    Stay in sync with Bluetooth® multipoint and Auracast™

    Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

    Ready for warm days and dusty detours

    Ready for warm days and dusty detours

    A little dust, sweat, or drizzle won’t kill the vibe. With IP54 dust and water resistance, The Buds are built to keep the good times going wherever the day takes you.

    Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    The Buds boast a six-mic setup, and three of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t be distracted by what’s going on around you.

    Philips Headphones app. The Buds companion

    Philips Headphones app. The Buds companion

    Feel like your music’s missing something? The intuitive AI Neural EQ in our companion app lets you fine-tune sound with your fingertips. You can also switch on Lo-Fi sound or Spatial Audio modes, and use the app to control noise cancellation, customize your charging case with animations or wallpaper, and more.

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

    We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

    Striking sound. Bold hues. Comfy fit

    The colors say 80s. The sound says right now. The fit says be free. With their custom-tuned drivers and SecureFit textured ear tips, these buds deliver richly detailed audio while rocking an oh-so-light and comfy fit.

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, detailed sound with rich bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      106 dB (1K Hz, 179 mv)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • LC3

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      27.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24 pcs
      Width
      23.00  cm
      Gross weight
      3.5  kg
      Height
      25.00  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 17979 7
      Nett weight
      1.98  kg
      Tare weight
      1.52  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IP54
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      12.80  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3 pcs
      Width
      10.50  cm
      Height
      11.00  cm
      Nett weight
      0.25  kg
      Gross weight
      0.387  kg
      Tare weight
      0.137  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 17979 4

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      7 + 23  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      10 + 32  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 3 hrs
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      13.47  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      600  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      60  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      12.1  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.6  cm
      Depth
      3.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 17979 0
      Gross weight
      0.107  kg
      Nett weight
      0.082  kg
      Tare weight
      0.025  kg

    • Accessories

      Others
      1 pcs lanyard
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      6 pairs (2 pairs each in S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      3 mics on each side

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      6.00 x 6.00 x 3.05  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      1.96 x 2.06 x 2.37  cm
      Total weight
      0.061  kg

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20847 6

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      4 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 52% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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