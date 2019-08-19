Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it, and the ear cups fold flat. You get 11 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or night.
15 hours play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.
You get 15 hours playtime, and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours
2-3 hour charging time.
A full charge takes between two and three hours.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.
Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag
The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and bring them with you.
Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls
Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track. Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening. A simple button-press takes care of that.
Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort
Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
Compact fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag
With their flat folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.