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Get the most from your new Lumea IPL

Register your device and get started with the Lumea IPL app.

Lumea IPL App

Download the Lumea IPL app and get help every step of the way

App store
Google Play Store

Offering step by step guidance and support, the app helps you to feel confident about your treatments. You can also create a personal treatment plan, track treatments and dates, get reminders and check device settings.

Lumea IPL app is available in the following languages

Unlock three extra years of warranty*


*Sign up to stay informed, and register your Lumea within 90 days. Extended warranty only for Lumea products starting with BRI9 or SC199, excluding BRI956/05.

Register my Lumea

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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