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Are Philips Avent pacifiers safe for healthy oral development?

Published on 04 September 2026

Yes, all Philips Avent pacifiers are safe.

Our pacifiers are soft, and the small nipple flattens easily. It adapts to the baby’s tongue and palate. The shape of the pacifier spreads the pressure evenly on the baby’s jaw, teeth, and gums.

All Philips Avent pacifiers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation.

The Oral Health Foundation evaluates consumer oral health care products to ensure that the claims made by manufacturers are clinically proven and not exaggerated. Find more information here.

 

  1. The shape is designed to support correct mouth muscle movements, which are important for clear speech articulation development.
  2. Nipple is designed to fit anatomically in baby’s mouth and to help reduce pressure between tongue and mouth.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF080/01 , SCF080/02 , SCF080/03 , SCF080/04 , SCF080/05 , SCF080/06 , SCF080/07 , SCF080/08 , SCF085/58 , SCF085/59 , SCF085/60 , SCF085/61 , SCF091/07 , SCF091/09 , SCF091/15 , SCF091/18 , SCF376/19 , SCF376/18 , SCF376/14 , SCF376/13 , SCF376/01 , SCF349/22 , SCF349/18 , SCF244/23 , SCF244/21 , SCF184/63 , SCF151/00 , SCF170/68 , SCF172/62 , SCF172/68 , SCF176/68 , SCF180/23 , SCF180/24 , SCF182/63 , SCF182/64 , SCF184/64 , SCF170/20 , SCF170/21 , SCF170/22 , SCF174/20 , SCF174/21 , SCF174/22 , SCF176/20 , SCF176/21 , SCF176/22 , SCF178/24 , SCF172/22 , SCF178/23 , SCF127/82 , SCF121/82 , SCF133/82 , SCF133/87 , SCF120/01 , SCF124/01 , SCF123/42 , SCF123/17 , SCF121/42 , SCF121/12 , SCF121/11 , SCF120/42 , SCF124/42 , SCF125/11 , SCF125/12 , SCF125/42 , SCF125/87 , SCF127/17 , SCF128/01 , SCF128/42 , SCF129/11 , SCF129/42 , SCF129/12 , SCF129/87 , SCF131/17 , SCF131/42 , SCF132/01 , SCF132/02 , SCF132/32 , SCF132/42 , SCF132/82 , SCF132/87 , SCF133/01 , SCF133/02 , SCF133/32 , SCF133/42 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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