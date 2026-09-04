Water may get trapped in the nipple of your Philips Avent pacifiers after cleaning. The water is harmless for your baby, but you can remove it in a few easy steps.

Wash your hands. Hold the pacifier with the nipple facing up. Squeeze the nipple with your thumb and forefinger and shake lightly to eject the water. There may still be some water droplets remaining in the nippls, which can be air dried.

Tip: Replace your pacifiers every 4 weeks for better hygiene.