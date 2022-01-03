Home
How to remove water from a Philips Avent pacifier

It might occur that water gets trapped in the pacifier after sterilization. It can get into the nipple through the air vent. To remove the water, wash your hands and squeeze the water out of the nipple with your fingers.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF244/21 , SCF244/23 , SCF151/00 , SCF185/00 , SCF184/64 , SCF184/63 , SCF182/64 , SCF182/63 , SCF180/24 , SCF180/23 , SCF176/68 , SCF176/62 , SCF172/68 , SCF172/62 , SCF170/68 , SCF170/62 , SCF170/20 , SCF178/24 , SCF178/23 , SCF176/22 , SCF176/21 , SCF176/20 , SCF174/22 , SCF174/21 , SCF174/20 , SCF172/22 , SCF170/22 , SCF170/21 , SCF127/82 , SCF121/82 , SCF120/01 , SCF120/42 , SCF121/11 , SCF121/12 , SCF121/42 , SCF123/17 , SCF123/42 , SCF124/01 , SCF124/42 , SCF125/11 , SCF125/12 , SCF125/42 , SCF125/87 , SCF127/17 , SCF128/01 , SCF128/42 , SCF129/11 , SCF129/12 , SCF129/42 , SCF129/87 , SCF131/17 , SCF131/42 , SCF132/01 , SCF132/02 , SCF132/32 , SCF132/42 , SCF132/82 , SCF132/87 , SCF133/01 , SCF133/02 , SCF133/32 , SCF133/42 , SCF133/82 , SCF133/87 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

