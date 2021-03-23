Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Consumer products
S1121/41 Shaver 1100 Wet or Dry electric shaver
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Shaver 1100 Wet or Dry electric shaver

S1121/41

How do I get the best results with my Philips Shaver?

To get the best results from your Philips Shaver, follow our tips and tricks outlined below.

Allow your skin an adjustment period

If you are a new user of the Philips Shaver, keep in mind that your skin needs to adapt to the electric razor. This means that your skin may feel slightly irritated in the beginning. Allow yourself an adjustment period of two to three weeks with your new Philips Shaver.

You can also use a gentle moisturizer or aftershave lotion to minimize skin irritation after shaving.

Pre-trim your long facial hair

Shaving long hair can be uncomfortable and may lead to skin irritation.

If you have not shaved for a couple of days and have a heavy beard, it is a good idea to trim your beard before you start shaving. This technique also helps in reducing shaving time.

Some Philips Shavers come with a trimming attachment that you can use to trim your beard. Otherwise, use your normal beard trimmer.

Be gentle

While shaving, it is important to be gentle, especially if you have sensitive skin prone to irritation. Do not press the shaver too hard against your skin. Only apply a gentle pressure which makes your facial hair stand upright and makes it easier for the shaver blades to catch and cut them.

Gentle pressure also reduces friction between the shaver and your skin, resulting in a more comfortable experience.

Tips for wet shaving

When using your Philips Shaver with a foam or shaving gel, take care of the following tips:
  • Always wash your face with water and soap before you start shaving
  • Apply your favorite shaving gel or foam to your skin
  • Start shaving by moving your shaver in circular movements over your skin. This ensures that all hair growing in different directions are removed from your skin.

Tips for dry shaving

Most Philips Shavers can be used for both wet and dry shaving. If you are shaving without water, please take care of the following things:
  • Firstly, always wash your face with some water and soap and then dry it properly
  • Allow at least 15 minutes for your skin to dry completely before you start shaving
  • Move the shaver on your skin in circular movements to cut all hair growing in different directions
For more shaving tips, download the Philips Grooming App available on both App Store and Google Play.

The information on this page applies to the following models: S1121/41 , S3222/52 , S3122/51 , S1323/41 , S1223/41 , S7960/17 , S7970/26 , S5050/04 , S9111/31 , S9111/41 , AT620/14 , HS8420/23 , HS8440/23 , HQ7742/16 , HS8060/25 , HS8020/33 , HQ7782/16 , HS8020/17 , HS8060/24 , HS8040/17 , HQ6707/16 , HQ6725/16 , HQ7762/16 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Troubleshooting

Leaking (1)
Device (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D/10 or SA1300/02.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.