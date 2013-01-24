Sustainable productivity
The Philips LED display using 85% recycled materials and PVC, BFR-free housing is ideal for eco-friendly productivity See all benefits
IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle — even in 90-degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making it ideal not only for Photos, films and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-Free technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyses the content displayed on your screen and optimises your display performance. This user-friendly interface allows you to select various modes, like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimises the contrast, colour saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time at the touch of a single button!
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
Thanks to its advanced SmartErgoBase, the Philips monitor can be lowered down almost to desk level for a comfortable viewing angle. Low bezel-to-table height is the perfect solution if you use bifocals, trifocals or progressive lens glasses for your computing work. Additionally, it allows users of different heights to use the monitor at their preferred angle and height settings, helping them to reduce fatigue and strain.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The user-friendly height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustments of the base allow the monitor to be positioned for maximum comfort to help ease the physical strains of a long workday. In addition, cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyses the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs
Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In selected models, we utilise >= 65% Post-Consumer Recycled plastics, ensuring reduction in waste. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead and Mercury. Our display housing is made up of PVC/BFR-free material. For more information, please visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
This Philips monitor housing is free from brominated flame retardant and polyvinyl chloride (PVC-BFR free)
