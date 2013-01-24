Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

206V6QSB6/10
Overall Rating / 5
  • Great LED images in vivid colours Great LED images in vivid colours Great LED images in vivid colours
    -{discount-value}

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    206V6QSB6/10
    Overall Rating / 5

    Great LED images in vivid colours

    Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice! See all benefits

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    Great LED images in vivid colours

    Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice! See all benefits

    Great LED images in vivid colours

    Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice! See all benefits

    LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

    Great LED images in vivid colours

    Enjoy vivid pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with SmartControl lite, it's a great choice! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all home-monitors

      Great LED images in vivid colours

      • V Line
      • 20 (Viewable 19.5"/49.4 cm)
      AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

      AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

      AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colours, making them ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand colour accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast for rich black details

      SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

      Easy display performance tuning with SmartControl Lite

      SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.

      Mercury Free eco-friendly display

      Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free from Mercury, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its lifecycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        AH-IPS LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        19.45 inch/49.4 cm
        Effective viewing area
        418.61 (H) x 262.35 (V)
        Aspect ratio
        16:10
        Optimum resolution
        1440 x 900 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        14 (GtG)  ms
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        10,000,000:1
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.291 x 0.291 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 178º (H)/178º (V)
        • @ C/R > 10
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–76 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        VGA (Analogue)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • Power On/Off
        • Menu/OK
        • Brightness/Back
        • 4:3 Wide/Up
        • Auto/Down
        OSD Languages
        • Brazil Portuguese
        • Czech
        • Dutch
        • English
        • Finnish
        • French
        • German
        • Greek
        • Hungarian
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Korean
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Ukrainian
        Other convenience
        • Kensington lock
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Mac OS X
        • sRGB
        • Windows 7
        • Windows 8

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/20  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        11.31 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Off mode
        0.5 W (typ.)
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • External
        • 100–240 VAC, 50–60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        452 x 371 x 200  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        452 x 304 x 40  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        490 x 422 x 96  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        2.28  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        2.00  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        3.73  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20% to 80%  %
        Altitude
        Operation: +12,000 ft (3658 m), Non-operation: +40,000 ft (12,192 m)
        MTBF
        50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • EnergyStar 6.0
        • RoHS
        • Lead-free
        • Mercury Free
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • CE Mark
        • FCC Class B
        • CU-EAC
        • SASO
        • KUCAS
        • cETLus
        • SEMKO
        • TUV/ISO9241-307
        • EPA
        • WEEE
        • PSB
        • CECP
        • BSMI

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black
        Finish
        Hairline (front bezel)/Texture (rear cover)

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
          • Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.