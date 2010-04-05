2 year warranty
Discontinued
222EL1SB/00
LED display: Contrast has never been better!!
This Eco friendly LED display comes with a superb 1000000:1 contrast ratio. Along with VGA inputs, natural colors, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 222EL1 is a great choice for all your needs
56 cm/22" w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
Reviews