Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colours
This elegant 222EL2 Full HD LED display with stylish SmartTouch controls, SmartContrast and SmartImage lite is a great choice for all your needs See all benefits
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.
SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.
Philips easy picture format control on OSD switches from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content; it allows you to work with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and gives you distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.
A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing colour gamut and the sharpest pictures around.
An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.
Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov
"Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilise up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlights has been reduced significantly and eliminated completely in monitors with LED backlights. Visit Philips at http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.
