      Elegant Full HD LED display with Natural colours

      • 54.6 cm/21.5" E-line
      SmartContrast 20,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

      SmartContrast 20,000,000:1 for incredible rich black details

      You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight-boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent black level and accurate rendition of dark shades and colours. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colours.

      Stylish SmartTouch controls

      Stylish SmartTouch controls

      SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

      Easy picture format control switching between wide and 4:3 formats

      Easy picture format control switching between wide and 4:3 formats

      Philips easy picture format control on OSD switches from the 4:3 aspect ratio to the widescreen mode and back again to match the display's aspect ratio with your content; it allows you to work with wide documents without scrolling or viewing widescreen media in the widescreen mode and gives you distortion-free, native mode display of 4:3 ratio content.

      Sleek, elegant design complements your home decor

      A sleek, elegant design look that complements home furnishings in any room.

      LED technology ensures natural colours

      White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920 x 1080p resolution

      Enjoy crisp and crystal clear picture quality to give your audience a truly memorable visual experience. Your viewers will be treated to unsurpassed video, with an amazing colour gamut and the sharpest pictures around.

      16:9 display for best widescreen gaming and video

      An aspect ratio is an expression of a video image's width compared to its height. The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is standard for universal to high-definition television and European digital television. A native 16:9 aspect ratio means outstanding game and video display without bars at top and bottom of the picture and without the quality loss than comes from scaling, altering an image to fit on a different screen size.

      Energy Star for energy efficiency and low power consumption

      Energy Star is a US EPA sponsored energy efficiency programme also adopted by many other countries. Energy Star certification ensures that you are buying a product which meets the latest power efficiency standards and which operates with maximum power efficiency at all operational levels. New Philips monitors are certified for Energy Star 5.0 specifications and meet or exceed the standard. For example, in sleep mode Energy Star 5.0 requires less than 1 Watt power consumption, whereas Philips monitors consume less than 0.5 Watts. Further details can be obtained from www.energystar.gov

      Eco-friendly materials that meet international standards

      "Philips is committed to using sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilise up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlights has been reduced significantly and eliminated completely in monitors with LED backlights. Visit Philips at http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

      Glossy finish to enhance your decor

      An attractive, elegantly finished glossy finish that fits in with and complements your decor.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        LCD panel type
        TFT-LCD
        Backlight type
        W-LED system
        Panel Size
        21.5 inch/54.6 cm
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
        Response time (typical)
        5  ms
        Brightness
        250  cd/m²
        SmartContrast
        20,000,000:1
        Pixel pitch
        0.248 x 0.248 mm
        Viewing angle
        • 176º (H)/170º (V)
        • @ C/R > 5
        Picture enhancement
        SmartImage Lite
        Display colours
        16.7 M
        Scanning Frequency
        30–83 kHz (H)/56–75 Hz (V)
        sRGB
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Signal Input
        • VGA (Analogue)
        • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
        Sync Input
        • Separate Sync
        • Sync on Green

      • Convenience

        User convenience
        • SmartImage Lite
        • SmartControl lite
        • Menu
        • Input
        • Power On/Off
        OSD Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Italian
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Portuguese
        • Turkish
        Other convenience
        • VESA mount (100 x 100 mm)
        • Kensington lock
        Plug and Play Compatibility
        • DDC/CI
        • Windows 7/Vista/XP
        • Mac OS X

      • Stand

        Tilt
        -5/+20 degrees  degree

      • Power

        On mode
        < 17 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
        Standby mode
        <0.5 W
        Off mode
        < 0.5 W
        Power LED indicator
        • Operation - White
        • Standby mode - White (flashing)
        Power supply
        • Built-in
        • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product with stand (mm)
        505 x 484 x 249  mm
        Product without stand (mm)
        505 x 351 x 59  mm
        Packaging in mm (W x H x D)
        565 x 465 x 155  mm

      • Weight

        Product with stand (kg)
        4.15  kg
        Product without stand (kg)
        3.65  kg
        Product with packaging (kg)
        6.00  kg

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0°C to 40°C  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20°C to 60°C  °C
        Relative humidity
        20%–80%  %
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sustainability

        Environmental and energy
        • RoHS
        • EPEAT Silver
        • EnergyStar 5.0
        Recyclable packaging material
        100  %

      • Compliance and standards

        Regulatory Approvals
        • BSMI
        • CE Mark
        • FCC
        • Class B
        • GOST
        • UL/cUL
        • TCO 5.0

      • Cabinet

        Colour
        Black/Black
        Finish
        Glossy

