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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor

225B1CS/00

World’s first PowerSensor display cuts power bills

The Green Philips 225B monitor with revolutionary PowerSensor technology detects user presence and adjusts power consumption accordingly, reducing your power consumption by up to 70%.

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World’s first PowerSensor display cuts power bills

  • 56 cm (22") w B-line

  • Format 16:10

EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

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