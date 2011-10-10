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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

225P2ES/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 225P2 display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

See all benefits

World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy

  • 22'' (55.9 cm) P-line

  • WSXGA+

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor ensures lower operating costs by saving energy

PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life.

EPEAT Gold ensures lowest impact on environment

Philips EPEAT GOLD certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. GOLD certification ensures that at least 30% of plastic used is Post Consumer Resin, which ensures reduction in use of toxic and hazardous materials. EPEAT Gold is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

ZeroWatt switch 100% power saving

In line with Philips' commitment to "Sense and Simplicity" we enable you to make a responsible choice to switch OFF your monitor at any given time. At the touch of a single ON/OFF button which is conveniently located at the back of the monitor, the monitors' energy consumption is reduced to Zero. In the OFF mode, the monitor is completely cut off from AC power and thereby reducing your carbon footprint even further.

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Good Quality

This is a good solid screen which is slimline widescreen with inbuilt speakers and has the added advantage of easy height adjustment. Set up was simple on a windows 7 machine but XP was a little awkward with the supplied software not wanting to set up automatically. Once set up the visual clarity is very good with infinate adjustments available. All in all a very good monitor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor

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