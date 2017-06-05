2 year warranty
Discontinued
243V5QHABA/56
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vibrant pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice!
V Line
23.6" / 59.9 cm
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon based GUI monitor control software. This allows user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Color, Brightness, screen calibration, Multi-media, ID management, etc with the mouse.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Reviews
HDMI cables vary depending on region and models.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse