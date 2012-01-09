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  • Relax your eyes Relax your eyes Relax your eyes

    Brilliance LCD monitor with LED backlight

    248X3LFHSB/00

    Relax your eyes

    The innovative Philips LightFrame 2 display with its unique bezel emits specific wavelength cool blue light which reduces your eye fatigue and improves concentration, giving you a greater sense of well-being.

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    Brilliance LCD monitor with LED backlight

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    Relax your eyes

    Innovative Lightframe display reduces eye fatigue

    • LightFrame 2™
    • 23.6" / 60 cm
    SmartImage optimized for ease of use

    SmartImage optimized for ease of use

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor is a sophisticated color extension technology that is able to enhance visual color range of the display. By boosting RGB gain level of the display, this feature enables you to have rich, vibrant images for experiencing outstanding photos and videos.

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt is a sophisticated algorithm that enhances reading of text based application such as PDF documents or ebooks which usually requires more focus and concentration.

    HDMI-ready for 16:9 Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for 16:9 Full HD entertainment

    A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, high quality digital video and audio signals all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources including set-top boxes, DVD players and A/V receivers and video cameras.

    Innovative LightFrame™ technology relaxes your eyes

    With its unique LightFrame technology Philips has continued on a long tradition of putting innovation to a meaningful use. LightFrame technology is based on the scientific tenet that blue light passed through the eye's third receptor refreshes your biological clock, energizes you, and gives you a greater sense of well-being. By using specially developed exclusive materials, Philips LightFrame display emits a specific wavelength blue light from it's bezel helping you to reduce eye fatigue and improving your concentration even after long periods of time in front of the screen.

    LED technology for brilliant images

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Eco-friendly materials that meets international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.6" / 59.9cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.272 x 0.272 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      SmartResponse
      2 ms (Gray to Gray)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 - 75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • HDMI x 2
      • VGA (Analog )
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7/Vista/XP
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • Power On/Off
      • LightFrame
      • Menu/OK
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/+20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      • External
      Off mode
      <0.3 W
      On mode
      16.72 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.3 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      578 x 443 x 194  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      630 x 518 x 120  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      578 x 369 x 40  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      6.30  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.10  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.60  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EPEAT Silver
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TCO 5.2
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Glossy
      Foot
      Black with Aluminum die cast base
      Front bezel
      Blue light
      Rear cover
      Black

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