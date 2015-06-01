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  • Vivid colors, crisp details Vivid colors, crisp details Vivid colors, crisp details

    LCD monitor

    257E7QDSB/00

    Vivid colors, crisp details

    This brilliant wide view display offers vivid colors and crisp details wrapped in an elegance-inspired design for a light and fresh face in any home or office.

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    LCD monitor

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    Vivid colors, crisp details

    in an elegant design

    • E Line
    • 25" (63.4 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

    AH-IPS display gives awesome images with wide viewing angles

    AH-IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, AH-IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast for deep black level details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    Narrow border display for seamless appearance

    Narrow border display for seamless appearance

    The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    MHL technology for enjoying mobile content on big screen

    Mobile High Definition Link (MHL) is a mobile audio/video interface for directly connecting mobile phones and other portable devices to high-definition displays. An optional MHL cable allows you to simply connect your MHL capable mobile device to this large Philips MHL display, and watch your HD videos come to life with full digital sound. Now not only you can enjoy your mobile games, photos, movies, or other apps on its big screen, you can simultaneously charge your mobile device so you never run out of power half way.

    SmartImage Lite for easy optimized image settings

    SmartImage Lite is an exclusive, leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen. Based on a scenario you select, SmartImage Lite dynamically enhances the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance - all in real time with the press on a single button.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      25 inch / 63.4 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      AH-IPS LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.288 x 0.285 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      14 (Gray to Gray)  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage Lite
      Effective viewing area
      552.96 (H) x 308.64 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 -83 kHz (H) / 56 -76 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      5 (Gray to Gray) ms
      MHL
      1080p @ 30Hz
      Flicker-free
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DVI-D (digital, HDCP)
      • MHL-HDMI (digital, HDCP)
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Volume (HDMI Audio out)
      • Input
      • SmartImage lite
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      20.67 W (typ.) (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      577 x 436 x 213  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      619 x 492 x 124  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      577 x 346 x 49  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.86  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.73  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.48  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • EnergyStar 6.0
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • VCCI
      • C-tick
      • CECP
      • CU
      • SASO
      • KUCAS
      • cETLus
      • SEMKO
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • EPA
      • WEEE
      • PSB
      • TCO Certified

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy

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    • This Philips display is MHL certified. However, in case your MHL device does not connect or work correctly, check with your MHL device FAQ or vendor directly for direction. The policy of your device manufacturer may require you to purchase their brand specific MHL cable or adapter in order to work
    • Requires optional MHL certified mobile device and MHL cable. (not included) Please check with your MHL device vendor for compatibility.
    • Standby/Off energy saving of ErP is not applicable for the MHL charging functionality
    • For complete list of MHL-enabled products refer to www.mhlconsortiun.org
    • Smart response time is the optimum value from either GtG or GtG (BW) tests.
    • "AH-IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

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