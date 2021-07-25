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  • Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

    LCD monitor

    271E9/89

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

    The stylish E line monitor delivers a viewing experience beyond boundaries. A wide-view monitor allows you to enjoy the same crisp and vivid picture quality from any front angle view. Flicker-free and LowBlue Mode promote eye well-being.

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    LCD monitor

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    Vivid and crisp details, design beyond boundaries

    • E Line
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

    Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

    Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

    Effortlessly smooth gameplay with AMD FreeSync™ technology

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. With the new Philips monitor it doesn't have to be. Get fluid, artifact-free performance at virtually any framerate with AMD FreeSync™ technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.

    Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

    Narrow border display for a seamless appearance

    The new Philips displays feature ultra-narrow borders which allow for minimal distractions and maximum viewing size. Especially suited for multi-display or tiling setup like gaming, graphic design and professional applications, the ultra-narrow border display gives you the feeling of using one large display.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    HDMI ensures universal digital connectivity

    An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

    Eco-friendly materials meet major international standards

    "Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.311 x 0.311 mm
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 75 Hz*
      Effective viewing area
      597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 85 kHz (H) / 48 - 76 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      82 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      AMD FreeSync™ technology
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • HDMI x 2
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu
      • Brightness
      • Input
      • SmartImage Game
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      < 0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      24.53 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      < 0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      610 x 455 x 176  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      656 x 508 x 130  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      610 x 363 x 35  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.63  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      3.89  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.42  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • CB

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black / Gunmetal
      Finish
      Glossy

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • The maximum resolution works for HDMI input only.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

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