2 year warranty
Discontinued
278M6QJEB/56
Get in the moment
The new curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. Fast action looks great on-screen with Full HD resolution, AMD FreeSync™ technology and 144Hz fast refresh. Scenes look more real with Ultra Wide-Color.
Momentum
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
Reviews
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
This Philips display is capable of achieving upto 144Hz refresh rates thru its HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connector. Please ensure your graphics card is capable of 144Hz refresh rates and updated with the latest driver.
For any questions related to 144Hz performance please refer to your card vendor directly.
2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
The monitor may look different from feature images.