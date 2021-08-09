SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: optimised for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and reveals more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corners and shadows. HDR Movie: ideal for watching HDR movie. Delivers better contrast and brightness for a more realistic and immersive viewing experience. HDR Photo: enhanced red, green and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: customised settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.