StraightCare Essential

ThermoProtect straightener

BHS378/00
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 LED temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology to prevent overheating and to give your hair vibrant shine with ions. See all benefits

      Smooth and shiny hair with ionic care and control

      • ThermoProtect technology
      • Ionic care for shiny hair
      • Keratin-infused plates
      • 6 LED temperature settings
      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology

      ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic care for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

      Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

      Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

      Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

      Choose from a temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting results while minimising the risk of hair damage.

      6 LED temperature settings for precise control

      6 LED temperature settings for precise control

      Variable settings from 160°C–230°C with clear LED indication for precise control. Lower temperatures for last-minute touch-ups and gentle styling. Higher temperatures for long-lasting results. Enjoy precise styling for protected hair.

      100 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      100 mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

      The longer 100 mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results more easily and in less time.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      Auto shut-off for safe use

      Auto shut-off for safe use

      The styler has an automatic shut-off function for safe usage. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes.

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

      The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Universal voltage for worldwide use

      Compatible with 110–240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Styling temperature
        160°C - 230°C
        Type of temperature control
        Slider with LED indicator
        Long plates
        28 x 100 mm
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Features

        Material plates
        Keratin-infused ceramic plates
        Storage hook
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Plate lock
        Yes
        Ready-to-use light
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

