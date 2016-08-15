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  • Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care

    StraightCare Straightener

    BHS674/00

    Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care

    Easily create perfectly straight hair with our new straightener. Ionic conditioning and ceramic coated plates ensure the hair is protected, frizz-free and shiny. 220°C high heat allows to create beautiful results in one stroke!

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    StraightCare Straightener

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    Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care

    • 10 digital settings
    • tailored to every hairtype
    More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

    Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

    Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

    The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

    Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

    Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

    The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.

    10 digital temperature settings for absolute control

    10 digital temperature settings for absolute control

    Digital display with 10 temperature settings up to 220°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for one stroke perfection.

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Auto Shut-Off for safe usage

    Auto Shut-Off for safe usage

    This straightener has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Heat-up time
      30 sec
      Heater Type
      High-performance heater
      Plate size
      25x105 mm
      Auto shut off
      Yes, after 30 mins

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Storage hook
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes

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