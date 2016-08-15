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    StraightCare Vivid Ends straightener

    BHS675/00

    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends!

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    StraightCare Vivid Ends straightener

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    Put your hair in the spotlight

    Up to 95% split-free ends*

    • with SplitStop technology
    • for split ends prevention
    • Ionic conditioning
    • Keratin infusion
    SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

    SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

    Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

    UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

    UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

    The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

    Keratin infusion for better care

    Keratin infusion for better care

    Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

    More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

    Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

    Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

    The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

    Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

    Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

    The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.

    11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

    11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

    Digital display with 11 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Heat-up time
      30 sec
      Heater Type
      High-performance heater
      Plate size
      25x105 mm
      Auto shut off
      Yes, after 30 mins

    • Features

      Ceramic coating
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Storage hook
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes

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    • after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
    • * hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344
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