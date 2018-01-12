Search terms

Beardtrimmer series 3000

Beard trimmer

BT3208/13
    3-day beard made easy

    This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

      • 1mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 45 min cordless use/10h charge
      • Lift & Trim system
      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 10 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 1mm increments.

      Cordless use for up to 45 mins

      Cordless use for up to 45 mins

      Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – one 10 hour charge provides up to 45 minutes of grooming time.

      Simple maintenance

      Simple maintenance

      Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        10 integrated length settings

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Accessories

        Comb
        Lift & Trim system
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Display
        Charging indicator on adapter
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Operation
        Cordless use

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Run time
        45 minutes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor
