Search terms

EN
AR

USB-C to USB-C

DLC5531C/40
Overall Rating / 5
  • Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable
    -{discount-value}

    USB-C to USB-C

    DLC5531C/40
    Overall Rating / 5

    Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

    Premium 1 m-long cable for added flexibility while charging USB-C enabled devices See all benefits

    USB-C to USB-C

    Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

    Premium 1 m-long cable for added flexibility while charging USB-C enabled devices See all benefits

    Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

    Premium 1 m-long cable for added flexibility while charging USB-C enabled devices See all benefits

    USB-C to USB-C

    Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

    Premium 1 m-long cable for added flexibility while charging USB-C enabled devices See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Sync and Charge Cables

      Premium braided USB-C to USB-C cable

      Black braided cable

      • Sync and Charge
      • 1 m
      • Black braided cable

      Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

      Supports USB 2.0 high-speed 480 Mbps data transfer rate

      USB type C connector for high speed charging

      USB type C connector for high speed charging with your latest Type C compatible devices

      USB-C port with Power Delivery support

      USB-C is the latest charging connector standard, which is now adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery for more power and fast charging.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • Mobile phones
        • PCs and laptops

      • Cable specs

        Length
        3 ft
        Length
        1  m
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps
        USB version
        2.0

      • Design and finishing

        Colour(s)
        Black
        Materials
        Braided

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        EAN
        48 95229 14394 4

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14394 1

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14394 8

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        100  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.