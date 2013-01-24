Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

USB power bank

DLP1010C/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank
    -{discount-value}

    USB power bank

    DLP1010C/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Slim and powerful power bank

    High-capacity (10,000 mAh), safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximises the power to charge your latest device.

    USB power bank

    Slim and powerful power bank

    High-capacity (10,000 mAh), safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximises the power to charge your latest device.

    Slim and powerful power bank

    High-capacity (10,000 mAh), safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximises the power to charge your latest device.

    USB power bank

    Slim and powerful power bank

    High-capacity (10,000 mAh), safe Li-polymer battery. No more hassle when your mobile is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximises the power to charge your latest device.

    Similar products

    See all phone-chargers

      Slim and powerful power bank

      with PD fast charging

      LED power-indicator light

      The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is charged.

      Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

      Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

      USB-C port with Power Delivery support

      USB-C is the latest charging connector which is now being adopted by mobile devices such as mobile phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power Delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery, which defines the standard for power delivery of 15 W, 27 W, 45 W and up to 100 W.

      Technical Specifications

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        6
        Length
        19  cm
        Width
        11  cm
        Height
        23  cm
        Length
        7.5  inch
        Width
        4.3  inch
        Height
        9.1  inch
        Gross weight
        2.044  kg
        Net weight
        1.26  kg
        Tare weight
        0.784  kg
        Gross weight
        4.506  lb
        Net weight
        2.778  lb
        Tare weight
        1.728  lb
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10379 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packages
        36
        Length
        40  cm
        Width
        34.5  cm
        Height
        25.5  cm
        Length
        15.7  inch
        Width
        13.6  inch
        Height
        10.0  inch
        Gross weight
        13.014  kg
        Net weight
        7.56  kg
        Tare weight
        5.454  kg
        Gross weight
        28.691  lb
        Net weight
        16.667  lb
        Tare weight
        12.024  lb
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10379 2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Gross weight
        0.274  kg
        Net weight
        0.21  kg
        Tare weight
        0.064  kg
        Gross weight
        0.604  lb
        Net weight
        0.463  lb
        Tare weight
        0.141  lb
        EAN
        48 95229 10379 5

      • Accessories

        Cables
        Charging cable

      • Compatibility

        Works with the following
        USB-charged devices

      • Power

        Output
        37 Wh
        USB-C Port: PD 5 V/3 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A QC Port: DC 5 V/3 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A USB Port: DC 5 V/2.1 A
        Power input
        5 V, 1 A/2.1 A or 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A
        Micro USB: 5 V, 1 A/2.1 A USB-C: 5 V/2 A, 9 V/2 A, 12 V/1.5 A
        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Battery Capacity
        10000 mAh

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.