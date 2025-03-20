Search terms

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    HC3505/15

    Fast, even haircut

    The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and DualCut technology lets you quickly acheive an even finish.

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    Fast, even haircut

    Faster hairclipping without clogging

    • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades
    • 13 length settings
    • Corded use
    Mains powered for constant performance during use

    The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.

    The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.

    Adjust hair length from 0.5mm to 23mm easily

    Adjust hair length from 0.5mm to 23mm easily

    Customize your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1mm to 23mm in 2mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5mm cut.

    Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

    Self-sharpening steel blades, no oil required

    Looking good has never been easier. Our hairclippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.

    Quick release washable blades

    Quick release washable blades

    Effortlessly clean your electric hair clippers. Just click open the head to release and clean the blades

    Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

    Ergonomic Design with a Comfortable Grip

    Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring you can cut your hair with control and comfort.

    Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

    Maximum precision with Philips DualCut system

    Enjoy your desired look with precision. Philips DualCut technology features a double blade system designed to maintain day-one sharpness, consistently delivering equally sharp results every time.

    Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

    Maintenance-Free Blades: No Oiling Needed, Ever

    Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain— Philips' blades never need oiling.

    2-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    2-Year Global Warranty for Purchase Protection

    A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.

    Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

    Trim-and-Flow Tech for a Hassle-Free Perfect Haircut

    Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.

    Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

    Unlock Longer Battery Life via DuraPower's Optimized Design

    A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Comb
      Adjustable hair comb

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      Up to 5-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutter width
      41mm
      Trim-n-Flow technology
      Yes
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Number of length settings
      13
      Range of length settings
      From 0.5 to 23 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 2mm

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      • Removable cutter
      • Washable blades
      Maintenance free
      No oil needed
      Operation
      Corded use only

