HC3505/15
Fast, even haircut
The Hair Clipper 3000 by Philips gives you a fast, even haircut. The device's 13 length settings, Trim-and-Flow technology, and DualCut technology lets you quickly acheive an even finish.See all benefits
The 1.8m long power cord provides constant power.
Customize your hair length precisely with ease. Choose from 12 settings between 1mm to 23mm in 2mm increments. For a closer trim, simply remove the comb for a precise 0.5mm cut.
Looking good has never been easier. Our hairclippers boast self-sharpening blades that are incredibly long-lasting, ensuring precision grooming from day one to year five and beyond.
Effortlessly clean your electric hair clippers. Just click open the head to release and clean the blades
Philips clippers feature a textured grip for easy handling, ensuring you can cut your hair with control and comfort.
Enjoy your desired look with precision. Philips DualCut technology features a double blade system designed to maintain day-one sharpness, consistently delivering equally sharp results every time.
Experience clipping power that's easy to maintain— Philips' blades never need oiling.
A grooming product built to last: the warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
Effortlessly achieve your perfect haircut. Our innovative comb is designed to prevent hair from getting stuck or tangled, ensuring a smooth cutting experience from start to finish.
A device you can always rely on for a great look. DuraPower technology protects the motor and battery from overworking, effectively extending the clipper's lifespan.
