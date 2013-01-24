Home
Care SilkySmooth

HP8333/00
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Gentle straightening with ion shine

    Care SilkySmooth

    Gentle straightening with ion shine

    Gentle straightening with ion shine

    Care SilkySmooth

    Gentle straightening with ion shine

      Gentle straightening with ion shine

      Straighteners with smooth plates

      • Ceramic plates
      • 140–220°C temperature
      • Ionic conditioning
      2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Universal voltage

      Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion

      Accurate control 220°C with variable temperature

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        60s
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heater type
        PTC
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        SilkySmooth Ceramic
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

