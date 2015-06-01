2 year warranty
Discontinued
HP8346/00
Special thick & long hair: More style, faster
The new Philips Care Thick & Long Hair + Hair straightener has been specifically designed to straighten thick and long hair easily, thanks to its 40% wider plates and removable double action comb
Ceramic plates
Even heat distribution 199C
Ionic conditioning
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.
It can be difficult and time-consuming sometimes to straighten thick or long hair. This is because the plates are often too narrow to hold the hair and the volume of hair requires straightening several times to get the desired result. These extra wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width, offering 40% more straightening surface, can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.
Give your hair an instant care with ionic conditoning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.
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