Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

It can be difficult and time-consuming sometimes to straighten thick or long hair. This is because the plates are often too narrow to hold the hair and the volume of hair requires straightening several times to get the desired result. These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width, offering 40% more straightening surface, can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.