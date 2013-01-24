Home
  Special thick and long hair: More style, faster
    Special thick and long hair: More style, faster

    The new Philips Care Thick & Long Hair + Hair straightener has been specifically designed to straighten thick and long hair, thanks to its 40% wider plates and removable double action comb

      • Ceramic plates
      • Even heat distribution 199°C
      • Ionic conditioning
      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Give your hair instant care with ionic conditioning. Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is beautifully shiny, smooth and frizz-free.

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results

      Digital settings with adjustable heat to get smooth results with all hair types

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 seconds

      The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      Closing lock to close the handle for easy and safe storage

      The straightener has a closing lock mechanism. Located at the base of the straightener, the lock holds the plates together, making storage quick and easy while protecting the straightener from accidental damage.

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Automatic shut-off after 60 min

      Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      230°C professional high heat for perfect results

      This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look you want.

      Extra wide plates for better results with thick or long hair

      It can be difficult and time-consuming sometimes to straighten thick or long hair. This is because the plates are often too narrow to hold the hair and the volume of hair requires straightening several times to get the desired result. These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width, offering 40% more straightening surface, can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.

      2x as smooth on your hair with SilkySmooth ceramic plates

      Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The SilkySmooth plates are carefully processed to enhance the gliding and caring properties of the ceramic, giving you perfect shiny hair.

      ThermoGuard prevents unintentional heat exposure above 200°C

      Prevent unintentional heat exposure with ThermoGuard, by increasing the temperature in steps of just 5°C above 200°C.

      No more accidental change of settings with key-lock function

      You are always in control. No more accidental switching on/off of the styler or temperature change with the Key-lock function.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Heating time
        30 s
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C

      • Features

        Ready for use indicator
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Ion conditioning
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Straight
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Short
        Hair thickness
        • Medium
        • Thick
        • Thin

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

