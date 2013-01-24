Salon style that stays all day
These extra-wide straightening plates have been designed specifically for thick or long hair. The increased plate width can straighten more hair in one go and will help to reduce the time taken.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look, as if you've just come from the salon.
Advanced Philips EHD+ technology means that your styler will always distribute the heat very evenly - even at high temperatures, and prevents damaging hot spots. This gives added protection and thus helps to keep your hair healthy and shiny.
Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature, and is therefore one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlessly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.
Digital heat settings make it easy to quickly choose the function you need or adjust the styling temperature using the digital display. This enables you to select the perfect temperature for your specific hair and needs. The result is perfect styling at the touch of a button.
The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds
Some hair straighteners and curling irons have been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you're ready to style.
Worldwide voltage for the perfect travel companion
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
