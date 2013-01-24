Home
    More Volume with Care

    Dry and style at the same time - the new Philips Care airstyler allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing maximum care for your hair. The unique volumiser creates volume in the hair, just where you want it - right at the roots.

    Air styler

    More Volume with Care

    More Volume with Care

    Air styler

    More Volume with Care

      More Volume with Care

      2 m cord for ease of use

      2 m cord for ease of use

      The long cord gives you maximum flexibility.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      1000 W for beautiful results

      1000 W for beautiful results

      This 1000 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      38 mm thermo brush to smooth your hair

      38 mm thermo brush to smooth your hair

      The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

      This easy-to-use air styler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More Care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Ionic conditioning enables anti-static drying. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth and frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

      The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch-ups or to finish a style.

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      Cool air setting for gentle drying

      A cold air setting is a low heat setting that gently dries the hair to minimise damage. This function is suitable for all hair types, but especially for fine, dry or damaged hair. It's a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

      Volumiser for more volume at the roots

      Volumiser for more volume at the roots

      The unique and innovative volumiser allow you to create volume just where you want it - at the roots.

      Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

      The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results, whilst being kind to your hair.

      Ceramic coated brushes for more care

      The brushes have a ceramic coating, to prevent overdrying. It helps spread the heat more evenly and avoids hot spots on the hair, which lead to overheating and overdrying of the hair.

      Three flexible heat and speed settings for more control

      The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect end result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        1000  W

      • Attachments

        Nozzle
        For a focused airflow
        Retractable bristle brush
        For tangle-free waves and curls
        38 mm ThermoBrush
        For smooth styles and waves
        Volumiser
        For volume at the roots

      • Caring technologies

        Ceramic coating of brushes
        Yes
        Ion technology
        Yes
        ThermoProtect
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cable length
        2 m
        Storage hook
        Yes

