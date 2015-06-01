HP8661/00
Easy hairstyling for all hair length
Dry & style at once - the Philips Air Styler Essential allows you to create beautiful natural styles, whilst providing care to your hair. The 3 attachments are suitable for both long and short hair, so you can enjoy easy styling.See all benefits
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The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.
The ThermoProtect temperature setting provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
The ThermoBrush has an extra wide diameter of 38 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The ThermoBrush has a small diameter of 22 mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for easy curling.
Use the narrow concentrator for the focused airflow for precise styling or touch-ups.
The Cool air setting uses low heat to gently dry your hair. It works especially well with fine, dry or damaged hair.
Attachments
Power
Technical specifications
Service
Ease of use
Caring technologies
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