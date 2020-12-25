HP8663/00R1
Naturally straight looks, waves and soft curls
Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to dry and style your hair at once, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. Its 4 attachments really work, making it easy to create beautiful natural styles.See all benefits
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Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.
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The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.
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Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.
1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.
2 years of worldwide guarantee.
The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.
The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.
A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!
The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.
The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.
With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair, without damage.
This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Ionic conditioning makes it possible to dry hair without static. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.
Attachments
Power
Ease of use
Caring technologies
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