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  • Naturally straight looks, waves and soft curls Naturally straight looks, waves and soft curls Naturally straight looks, waves and soft curls

    EssentialCare Airstyler

    HP8663/00R1

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Naturally straight looks, waves and soft curls

    Dry & style at once - the new Philips Essential Care airstyler allows you to dry and style your hair at once, whilst providing maximum care to your hair. Its 4 attachments really work, making it easy to create beautiful natural styles.

    See all benefits

    EssentialCare Airstyler

    What is "refurbished"?

    Different companies have their definitions of refurbishment. At Philips, we mostly refurbish products that are returned to us by customers within 30 days of purchase or from our subscription programs. As a result, most products are unused or lightly used.

    What can you expect?

    Product functionality and Warranty

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-warranty-desc

    Appearance

    The product is completely clean! Each device is put through rigorous quality and performance testing. All products are sanitized, and hygiene-related components or accessories are replaced when needed (for example, the shaver blades or kitchen appliances). Minor signs of use might be visible.

    Accessories

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-accessories-desc

    foundation-catalog.p18v2.refurbished-popup-packaging-title

    Products are shipped in their original boxes or plain recycled boxes made of recycled materials.

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    Naturally straight looks, waves and soft curls

    • EssentialCare
    • Ionic
    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility.

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee

    2 years of worldwide guarantee.

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    38mm thermo brush to smoothen your hair

    The thermo brush has an extra wide diameter of 38mm. The width of the barrel makes it the perfect styling tool for creating smooth styles and waves.

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    800W styling power for salon-like results

    The Air Styler with 800W airflow for a gentle drying and styling. Achieve salon-like results every day.

    Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

    Cool air setting for extra gentle drying

    A cool air setting allows you to dry hair at relatively low temperature to minimize damage, which is suitable for especially fine, dry and damaged hair. And it is a perfect setting for the hot summer season!

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator of the hair dryer works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a hair style.

    Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

    Paddle Straightening Brush for naturally straight looks

    With the innovative Paddle Straightening Brush, attached to the handle, you can create beautiful naturally straight looking hair, without damage.

    Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

    Retractable bristle brush for easy curling

    This easy to use airstyler is both a styling brush and curler in one. The bristles retract into the brush at the touch of a button, so you can easily slide the styler out of your hair. What's left is a beautiful bouncy curl.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    More care with ion conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

    Ionic conditioning makes it possible to dry hair without static. Charged negative ions eliminate static hair, condition and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair that shines beautifully.

    Best drying temperature with ThermoProtect temperature

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you will get the best results in a caring way.

    Three flexible heat and speed settings for easy control

    The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect result. Three flexible settings ensure precise and tailored styling.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Retractable bristle brush
      For waves and root volume
      38mm Thermobrush
      For smoothing and for waves
      Nozzle
      For a focused airflow
      Paddle straightening brush
      For naturally straight looks

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240V
      Wattage
      800W

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Ion technology
      Yes

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