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    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

    SCF260/37

    Fast, intelligent warming

    The Digital Bottle and Baby Food Warmer makes it easy to warm your baby's feed quickly and safely. The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time. Just select a few starting options and let the Bottle Warmer do the rest.

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    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

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    See all Baby bottle warmers

    Fast, intelligent warming

    Ultra fast, multiple warming options

    • 220-240V
    Automatically calculates warming time

    Automatically calculates warming time

    The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer automatically calculates the required warming time according to the type of feed, the quantity of feed and the starting temperature. Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means that there is no risk of overheating.

    Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

    Controlled steam heats quickly and evenly

    The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer allows you to heat your baby's feed quickly and evenly. It warms 4oz / 125ml of milk at room temperature in less than 2 minutes.

    Easy to use digital display

    Easy to use digital display

    The digital display on the Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer is very easy to use. It keeps you informed throughout the warming cycle and will let you know when your feed is ready.

    Heats milk and baby food from multiple starting temperatures

    Heats milk and baby food from multiple starting temperatures

    The Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer can be used for milk and baby food at room temperature, from the fridge, and even from the freezer. It fits Philips Avent Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Bottle and baby food warmer
      1  pcs

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with:
      All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0 - 6 months
      • 6 - 12 months

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    • Bottle not included with this product
    • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.
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