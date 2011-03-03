ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front-Top Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front-Top Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph

Discontinued

Philips AventAvent Decorated Cup

SCF609/01

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Hygiene on the go

This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to belt or buggy.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Non-spill, faster flow drinking cup

Hygiene on the go

  • 340ml

  • 18m+ sport spout

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Non-spill spout with patented valve

Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Entire cup can be sterilized for hygiene purposes

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

03/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good One

I used many cups but all re not so user friendly, Easy to use it and my kids enjoy it while drinking.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF609/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 