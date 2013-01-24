Home
    This Philips Avent faster flow cup is ideal for the active toddler. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from. The cup has a flip-top lid and a clever side clip to attach to a belt or buggy. See all benefits

      Non-spill, faster-flow drinking cup

      • 340 ml
      • 18m+ sport spout
      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Non-spill spout with patented valve

      Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.

      Removable side clip for attachment to belt or pushchair

      Removable side clip for attachment to belt or pushchair

      Handy side clip for attachment to a belt or a pushchair which can also be removed

      Faster flow and bite resistant spout

      Faster flow and bite resistant spout

      Spout is designed to be bite resistant with a faster flow and the cup has larger capacity for active toddlers

      Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

      Flip-top lid keeps spout clean

      The flip-top lid always gives you hygienic reassurance, keeping the spout clean at home and when on the go.

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

      Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

      Entire cup can be sterilised for hygiene purposes

      Fast flow spout and belt clip fit all Philips Avent cups

      Fit all Philips Avent cups and bottles. Cups are also completely interchangeable with the rest of the range, attach to breast pumps or use screw ring and teat instead of the spout

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Decorated cup 340 ml/12 oz
        1  pcs
        Flip-top lid
        1  pcs
        Belt/buggy clip
        1  pcs
        Fast flow spout
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stages
        18 months +

