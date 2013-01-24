Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Natural glass baby bottle

SCF673/17
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
Avent
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

    SCF673/17
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The teat features a comfort petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The teat features a comfort petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The teat features a comfort petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural glass baby bottle

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural glass bottle helps to make bottle feeding more natural for baby and you. The teat features a comfort petal design for natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for baby to combine breast and bottle feeding. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all natural-baby-bottles

      Easy to combine with breastfeeding

      Natural latch on

      • 1 Bottle
      • 8 oz/240 ml
      • Slow flow teat
      • 1m+
      Heat resistance

      Heat resistance

      The Natural glass bottle is heat- and thermal shock-resistant. It can therefore be safely stored in the fridge and warmed, and is also suitable for sterilisation.

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      Natural latch on due to the wide breast-shaped teat

      The wide, breast-shaped teat promotes natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Unique Petals for a soft, flexible teat without collapse

      Petals inside the teat increase softness and flexibility without teat collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

      Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby's tummy.

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

      Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

      This bottle is BPA free*

      This bottle is BPA free*

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (glass, polypropylene and silicone).

      Pharmaceutical-grade glass

      Premium quality borosilicate glass to ensure the highest quality for ultimate purity.

      Compatible with Philips Avent range

      The Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise using the Natural bottles with Natural feeding teats only.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Bottle
        • BPA-free*
        • Glass
        Teat
        • Silicone
        • BPA-free*
        BPA-free*
        Bottle made of Borosilicate type 1 glass; Teat made of silicone; Screw ring made of PP (Polypropylene)

      • What is included

        Baby Bottle
        1  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA-free*
        Capacity
        8 oz/240 ml

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Ergonomic shape
        • Wide neck

      • Ease of use

        Ease of use
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Dishwasher- and microwave-safe

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-12 months

      • Functions

        Latch on
        Easily combine breast and bottle
        Teat
        • Unique comfort petals
        • Advanced anti-colic system
        • Extra soft and flexible teat
        • Natural latch on

      • Dimensions and Weight

        Dimensions
        Height: 8.7 cm; Diameter: 6.6 cm
        Weight
        1 bottle: 14.67 g

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.