2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF680/17
Discontinued
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Why does my Philips Avent Anti-colic Bottle cap have holes in it?
What makes the Philips Avent bottles anti-colic?
Why are Philips Avent bottles not transparent?
Is my Philips Avent product recyclable?
Are my Philips Avent bottle feeding products mutually compatible?
How accurate is the scale on my Philips Avent bottle?
Are Philips Avent bottles suitable for the freezer?
Can I use a microwave to warm up my Philips Avent bottle?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair