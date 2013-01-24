Fits little mouths and hands
The Avent BPA-Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fits little mouths and hands
The Avent BPA-Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits
Fits little mouths and hands
The Avent BPA-Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fits little mouths and hands
The Avent BPA-Free Animal shaped range of teethers SCF890/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits
This teether has different textures to provide varying pressure levels to soothe your baby's teething pain.
BPA-free — following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
Country of origin
Features
Development stages