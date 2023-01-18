Advanced Visualization
-
IntelliSpace Portal 10
View product
- Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform.
- Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis.
- Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow.
- Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision.
- Optimized flow for creating and exporting 3D models directly to print.
-
IntelliSpace Portal 9.0
View product
- Access multiple modalities from one integrated platform
- Diagnose within multiple clinical domains, with one standard for diagnosis
- Use multiple advanced tools, while maintaining one consistent workflow
- Work with multiple patient datasets, but one unifying vision
-
IntelliSpace Portal 8.0
View product
- Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
- Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
- Multiple advanced tools, one consistent workflow
- Multiple patient needs, one patient report
-
IntelliSpace Discovery
View product
- Drive clinical research
- Ensure targeted development
- Evaluate new AI tools efficiently
- Leverage your existing work
- Gain full control over all research data and results
-
IntelliSpace Portal 11
View product
- A rich portfolio of clinical depth
- Protect your investment
- Data segregation
- Advanced visualization scalability
-
IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise
View product
- Rely on consistent performance
- Growing with you
- Do more with worklists
- Say goodbye to downtime
-
IntelliSpace Portal 12
View product
- Vascular analysis innovated workflow
- AI based lung nodule detection
- Workflow optimizations across apps
- AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation
- CT Spectral enhancements
-
إضافة منتج
-
إضافة منتج
-
إضافة منتج
ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال أقر بذلك
You are about to visit a Philips global content page Continue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website. أقر بذلك
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.