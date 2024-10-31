Radiology
IntelliSpace Radiology with Advanced Mammography
- All your patient’s studies in one place
- Enhanced performance handles more data
- Tools for customization
Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA)
- Archive and access structured and unstructured data with metadata tagging for searchability
- Clinical information lifecycle management tailored to provider need and each data type
- Scalable, but designed with multiple layers of security and redundancy for data protection
- Capture and integrate images, videos or waveforms related patient records using the mobile web app
- Support secure cloud archiving of clinical data to protect against imaging availability risks
Patient Portal patient engagement platform
- Easy electronic image access
- Private and secure
- Reduce waste of CDs, DVDs and film
- Zero overhead, with no installation or training required
Radiology Operations Command Center
- Real-time virtual collaboration platform
- Remote virtual access for experts to view the scanner console
- Multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site context and multi-party communication
- Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
- Intuitive, user-friendly interface for on-site technologists and remote expert users
PerformanceBridge
- Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution.
- Near Real-time data analysis and monitoring
- Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance at every step
- Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
- Support and services to aid your success
Radiology information system (RIS)
- Zero-footprint, HTML5-based web module for lean, paperless workflow
- Native collaboration across the clinical data ecosystem with Philips Image Management integration
- Offers flexibility and scalability with a service-oriented architecture
- Engages the patient throughout and optimizes the experience with patient-centric tailored workflows
- Out-of-the-box workflows for customized management
AI Manager
- Seamless integration
- Automatic orchestration
- Fully scalable platform
- One integration point
- Wide portfolio of imaging AI solutions
