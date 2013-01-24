*versus predecessor Philips Series S9000
60 minutes of cordless shaving
|SkinComfort
|
|Contour following
|
|Shaving system
|
|SmartClean PLUS
|
|SmartClick
|
|Pouch
|
|Display
|
|Cleaning
|
|Colour
|
|Handle
|
|Battery Type
|
|Run time
|
|Charging
|
|Automatic voltage
|
|Max power consumption
|
|Stand-by power
|
|2 year guarantee
|
|Replacement head
|
|SkinComfort
|
|Contour following
|
|SmartClean PLUS
|
|SmartClick
|
|SkinComfort
|
|Contour following
|
|Shaving system
|
|SmartClean PLUS
|
|SmartClick
|
|Pouch
|
|Display
|
|Cleaning
|
|Colour
|
|Handle
|
|Battery Type
|
|Run time
|
|Charging
|
|Automatic voltage
|
|Max power consumption
|
|Stand-by power
|
|2 year guarantee
|
|Replacement head
|
S9111/31
S9111/41
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.