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Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?

Published on 24 March 2026
We recommend using the charger that came with your Philips Sonicare toothbrush. Some models of chargers are also interchangeable. See the various types of chargers below that will suit your Sonicare toothbrush.

Note: If you are located in China and purchased your toothbrush before September 1st, 2024, please call 4008 800 008 for support.

Standard Charger

All Sonicare toothbrushes that have a hole at the base of their handle can use our chargers which have a fixed pin on the base. 
Note: The DiamondClean and the Prestige series cannot use this charger.
Model ID's are:
Sandard Charger

9900 Prestige Charger

The 9900 Prestige charger comes with a charging base and a charging stand.
Place the stand on top of the base. Then, insert the toothbrush handle on the stand.
The charger base will have the model numbers CBB1001 or CBB2001, depending on the color.
 

9900 Prestige Charger

DiamondClean, DiamondClean Smart and DiamondClean 9000 Chargers

The DiamondClean and DiamondClean Smart chargers look similar, but they only work with the toothbrush they came with. Please refer to the chart below and verify the code on the bottom of the charger is compatible with the code on the bottom of the toothbrush handle.
 

Power toothbrush modelCode on the bottom of handleCode on the bottom of charger
DiamondCleanHX9330, HX9340, HX9350, HX9360, HX9370, HX938B, HX938V, HX938P, HX938W, HX939B, HX939L, HX939P, HX939V, HX939WHX9100
DiamondClean SmartHX992B, HX992P, HX992R, HX992S, HX992W, HX993B, HX993L, HX993P, HX993R, HX993S, HX993WCBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001
DiamondClean 9000HX991B, HX991W, HX991M, HX991K, HX991P, HX991R, HX991WCBA1001, CBA2001, CBA3001, CBA4001, CBA5001, CBA6001

 


 

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